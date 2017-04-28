Honokaa Jazz Band performs year-end concert in Honokaa

The show at 7 p.m. May 5 at People’s Theater will showcase music from the band’s upcoming CD and feature instrumental soloists and vocalists.

The students recently completed their annual tour celebrating National Jazz Appreciation Month with an emphasis on women in jazz. This year they toured Maui and Lanai, performing eight concerts in four days.

The Jazz Band’s leader, Gary Washburn, also has a new CD, “Sassy,” that has made the final nominee list for this year’s Na Hoku Hanohano Awards.

Info: Call 775-0000