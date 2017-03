The class’s co-chairs, Valerie Poindexter and Dominic Yagong, announce the reunion will be held July 21, 22 and 23. The committee requests classmate contact information currently by emailing dominicyagong@gmail.com or calling or texting 345-5989.

An informational flyer and registration form are also available on the “Honoka’a High School Class of 1977” Facebook page.

Info: Email Dominic Yagong at dominicyagong@gmail.com or call or 498-4236