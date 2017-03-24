Hono Hono Orchid Festival held in Waimea tomorrow

By North Hawaii News Staff

This Saturday, the festival and art exhibit will take place at the Kamuela Farmers Market at Pukalani Stables from 9 a.m.-noon. Steven Sorros from The Songs of Orchids will be the Hono Hono orchid information booth. Matthias Seelis, owner of Shogun Hawaii, will bring a variety of fragrant Hono Hono orchids and host the art exhibit with two local artists, Big Island resident Michael Shewmaker with his architectural scale sculpture, and Stephen Freedman, a second generation ceramicist.

The event will also include a photo booth and free face painting.

