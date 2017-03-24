Hono Hono Orchid Festival held in Waimea tomorrow

This Saturday, the festival and art exhibit will take place at the Kamuela Farmers Market at Pukalani Stables from 9 a.m.-noon. Steven Sorros from The Songs of Orchids will be the Hono Hono orchid information booth. Matthias Seelis, owner of Shogun Hawaii, will bring a variety of fragrant Hono Hono orchids and host the art exhibit with two local artists, Big Island resident Michael Shewmaker with his architectural scale sculpture, and Stephen Freedman, a second generation ceramicist.

The event will also include a photo booth and free face painting.