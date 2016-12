Doubles action will be offered to the public at HPA’s Rutgers Tennis Center this Friday.

Coach Jeff will lead a Super Drills Clinic from 8-9 a.m. that focuses on a specific skills, followed by a Doubles Round Robin from 9-11 a.m.

Players at all levels are welcome and prizes will be awarded. Options include the clinic, round robin or both.

RSVP: Sign up in the Rutger’s Tennis Center Pro Shop, call 881-4037 or email deb@rutgerstenniscenter.com