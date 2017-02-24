High School Sustainable Agriculture Program deadline fast approaching

NORTH HAWAII — Applications are now being accepted for the program’s spring cohort. Led by The Kohala Center, it allows students to learn more about farming, ranching, food production and sustainability through hands-on experience in organic and natural farming methods.

Students will also have the opportunity to learn more about careers in agriculture and natural resource management. The program runs during spring intersession, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. March 20-24. Students will visit farms and other sites around the island. Pick up and drop off each day will be at The Kohala Center’s Demonstration Farm in Honokaa.

Students who successfully complete the program will be offered a $125 scholarship to support food-producing activities.

The application deadline is March 10.

Info and application: Call 887-6411 or apply online at koha.la/highschoolag