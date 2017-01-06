High school students support local cancer center

WAIMEA — On Dec. 8, representatives from Hawaii Preparatory Academy’s upper school student council presented a gift of $500 to the North Hawaii Community Hospital (NHCH) Cancer Center in support of breast cancer research.

Students selected the Center as a recipient of funds they helped raise at the Bieni Kohler-Johnson 5K Fun Run event on HPA’s Upper Campus in October.

The Golden Chapter of the ALS Association was also selected by students as a beneficiary and presented with a $500 gift this week.