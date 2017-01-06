High school students support local cancer center

By North Hawaii News Staff
  • NHCH Cancer Center Director Heidi Roxburg-Edstrom and HPA student council executive dorm representative Caz Dahrouch (center) hold the $500 check presented to the hospital by the school’s student council last month. Student council secretary Tania DuPont; advisor Mark Noetzel; NHCH President Cindy Kamikawa; HPA student council president Janelle Laros; and HPA student council treasurer Bruce Kim also attend the presentation. (COURTESY PHOTO/HPA)
WAIMEA — On Dec. 8, representatives from Hawaii Preparatory Academy’s upper school student council presented a gift of $500 to the North Hawaii Community Hospital (NHCH) Cancer Center in support of breast cancer research.

Students selected the Center as a recipient of funds they helped raise at the Bieni Kohler-Johnson 5K Fun Run event on HPA’s Upper Campus in October.

The Golden Chapter of the ALS Association was also selected by students as a beneficiary and presented with a $500 gift this week.

