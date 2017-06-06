High school division state rodeo finals this week

Hawaii High School Rodeo Association will host the annual event beginning this Thursday through Sunday at Parker Ranch Arena. Check in will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, with the first event at 9 a.m. An auction, awards ceremony and lunch will be held on Sunday beginning at 9 a.m.

Competitions include boys and girls cutting, reining cow horse, steer wrestling, barrel racing, a variety of roping, pole bending, goat tying, bull riding and mugging. The free event is open to the public.

Info: Email DeeDee Bertelmann at paniolomau@aol.com