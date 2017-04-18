HHS students earn awards at Kauai ag conference

KAUAI — The Hawaii State High School Future Farmers of America Convention concluded April 1 at the Courtyard by Marriott at Coconut Beach in Kauai. Seven Honokaa High School students represented the Big Island at the four-day event, led by their agriculture teacher, Manuel Jadulang.

Students Ben Zingg and Romel Gaspar won second place for agriculture demonstration in the competition. Gasper also won second place in the job interview category.

Third place went to Sophia Cash, Hailey Witcraft and Phoenix Dunn in the chapter record books category for a treasurer book, secretary book and chapter scrapbook.

Two newly elected 2017-18 FFA state officers are HHS students Marcartney Biegler for Hawaii County and Gaspar for Kauai County.

While on Kauai, Honokaa FFA members visited Waimea and Kauai High School’s ag programs, Waimea Canyon, worked with Waipa Foundation’s Executive Director Stacy Sproat-Beck and met up with kumu Sabra Kauka of the Kauai Department of Education.

The convention trip was partially sponsored by Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union, Big Island Toyota and Hawaii Agriculture Foundation.