Supporters of Mala’ai Garden at Waimea Middle School can eat their way to health at the annual fundraiser event on Feb. 11.

A four-course meal will be prepared by Chef Noah Hester with wine pairings, served in a private residence in Hualalai.

The event begins with a reception from 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $150 per person.

RSVP: Alethia Lai at 989-7861 or alethia@malaai.org