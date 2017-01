Residents can experience the unparalleled sounds of a genuine Stradivarius violin at a one-time performance on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. at Hi’ilani Ecohouse in Honokaa.

Jeff Thayer, concertmaster for the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, will be accompanied by pianist Cary Lewis.

Tickets are $70 per person, including wine and pupus.

Tickets: Call 333-7378 or online at http://www.hawaiiperformingartsfestival.org/events/