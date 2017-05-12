Healthy snacks community workshop this Saturday

From 9-11:30 a.m. tomorrow, residents can attend a hands-on learning experience to make kid-friendly, tasty, affordable snacks using fresh ingredients at Malaai: The Culinary Garden of Waimea Middle School. The focus will be “what is a whole food?”

Seri Niimi-Burch will host the class. Children are welcome to come learn and taste with adult supervision.

Students and families of Waimea Middle and Elementary School and Kanu o ka Aina can attend free. A suggested donation of $20 is requested from others. Atherton Family Foundation makes this program possible.

RSVP: amandarieux@gmail.com with name and phone number