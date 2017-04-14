Healthy minds, healthy bodies: 18th Annual Waimea Keiki Health Fest returns with free family activities

WAIMEA — When children like something, they often want to do it over and over again.

At the Waimea Keiki Health Fest each spring, North Hawaii Community Hospital staff are often amazed at what children remember from years past.

“One little girl approached my table with a big smile on her face. She remembered my demonstration from the year before and immediately began teaching me correct hand hygiene,” said Cynthia Shiraki, a clinical nurse educator at NHCH. “She explained in detail the steps and why hand hygiene was so important. She told the group of students watching her that they should use good hand hygiene every time they washed their hands.”

Trauma Program Manager Kimberly Bastien had a similar experience.

“A school age boy and his parent told us that he loved the bike rodeo so much the year before that they came back from Kona because he wanted to climb the rock wall and ride the bike course again with green helmet we gave him,” she said.

Another parent commented that Waimea has the best children’s health fair on the island.

Now in their 18th year, the free event begins at 9 a.m. April 22 at Parker Ranch Center. Catered to children ages 3-12, families spend the day exploring a variety of hands-on activities related to the environment, fitness, health, mind, nutrition and safety. The event concludes at 1 p.m.

Sponsored by North Hawaii Community Hospital, the goal is to celebrate the well-being of its greatest asset: keiki.

Children can explore more than 30 learning booths filled with educational and interactive activities. Each aims to help kids develop healthy minds and healthy bodies. Keiki can keep track of which booths they’ve visited with a “passport.” When fully stamped, they are rewarded with an activity such as rock climbing or playing in the bounce house.

Other booths provide free safety light arm bands from North Hawaii Community Hospital’s Trauma Team; a bike safety course by Lex Brodie’s, PATH and North Hawaii Community Hospital’s Trauma Team; a Blue Zones Project pedal-powered smoothie bike; free eye screenings from Project Vision; activities with The Center for the Study of Active Volcanoes; keiki ID cards from the police department; car seat fittings by the Department of Health – Public Health Nursing; and a collage art activity with the Waimea Arts Council.

Info and questions: Laurie Edmondson at North Hawaii Community Hospital at 881-4425 or LEdmondson@Queens.org