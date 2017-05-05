Healthy KTA grocery store tour scheduled

Want to learn how to shop healthy? At 5 p.m. Tuesday, join a free KTA Waimea tour at that will focus on the importance of including more fruits and vegetables in your diet. Led by a Blue Zones North Hawaii volunteer, the tour will also focus on frozen and canned options. Consumers will also learn about navigating healthy choices throughout the store and how KTA supports and promotes the community project.

RSVP: Email BlueZonesProjectNorthHawaii@healthways.com, or text 464-3940