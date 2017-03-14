Hawaiian culture inspires Firehouse Gallery artists

WAIMEA — From March 22 through April 15, the Firehouse Gallery in Waimea will exhibit a colorful artistic showcase inspired by Hawaiian royalty, hula and significant places on Hawaii Island. Interesting and important landscapes, people and animals will be showcased in the culture show.

Original artwork and prints by local artists featuring volcanoes, clouds and rainbows will also be displayed. In addition to the Hawaiian culture show, oil paintings, fine art photography and colorful, mixed medium creations by Janice Gail, Bernt Grundseth, James Carlson and Anna Sullivan will be shown.

The gallery is open 11 a.m.-to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and Sunday. Extended hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday.

Info: Call 887-1052, visit www.waimeaartscouncil.org, or view their Facebook page