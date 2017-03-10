Hawaiian Cultural Center of Hamakua celebrates anniversary with cultural festival

HONOKAA — The community is invited to join a celebration of The Hawaiian Cultural Center of Hamakua’s one-year anniversary at The E Ola Mau I Ka Pono Festival on March 18 in the Historic Botelho Building.

From 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., the event will feature music, hula, cultural activities and family fun as they recognize the many accomplishments of the past year and thank the community. The event will open with a blessing of a new exhibit hall, followed by feature performances by Sonny Lim, Hula Me Ka Honua, Hawane Rios, Halau Waika, Hualalai, and Brad Bordessa.

Attendees can meet the folks behind Pohaha I Ka Lani, Lalakea Fishpond, 101 Financial, Leiola Designs and others at vendor booths featuring crafts, informational displays and cultural activities. They can also bid on prizes at the silent auction fundraiser and dine on a Hawaiian plate dinner featuring Kalua pork and squid luau or vegan dishes prepared by Sea Dandelion Café. Hawaiian plates can be pre-ordered for $15 by contacting Roxane Esquera at 936-0853 or Vikki Catellacci at 937-5241.

The Hawaiian Cultural Center of Hamakua is a multi-cultural, multi-generational community center situated in the heart of Honokaa. It is a space for residents to deepen their connection with Hawaiian culture through community classes in arts, hula, language, history, agriculture and philosophy, among others. The center hosts special events, guest speakers, community service projects and cultural exchange programs, creating a foundation for future generations. They have offered cultural programs and classes to the public since opening last year.