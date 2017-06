Hawaii Writers Guild meets tomorrow

Residents of all ages are welcome to join the writers’ critique group. Weekly readings are held at Thelma Parker Memorial Library in Waimea weekly. The next gathering is tomorrow from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The last two this month will be June 20 and 27. Brown bagging is encouraged.

Info: Contact Ray Pace at raypacewrites@gmail.com or 883-3357