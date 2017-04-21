Hawaii Writers Guild launches website, offers readings

Started in February by a dozen writers, the newly formed Guild now has 26 members from the Big Island and Oahu. The group launched a website last week featuring profiles of professional members and links to their published works at www.hawaiiwritersguild.com.

The Guild’s projects include writer workshops in Volcano, Hawi and Waimea, and public readings of members’ works at libraries and other venues. In partnership with the Thelma Parker Memorial Library in Waimea, weekly readings and critiques from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. will begin June 6. Brown bagging is encouraged.

Info: Contact Ray Pace at raypacewrites@gmail.com or 883-3357