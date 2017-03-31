Attorney General Doug Chin confirmed guest speaker for WCA April meeting

WAIMEA — On the heels of securing the first-in-the-country temporary restraining order from a federal judge to block the second immigration travel ban executive order by the president of the United States from taking effect nationwide, Hawaii State Attorney General Doug Chin will speak at Waimea Community Association’s Town Meeting on April 6 in Waimea School Cafeteria beginning at 5:15 p.m.

More recently, Chin and his team have asked Federal Judge Derrick Watson to turn his temporary ruling into a preliminary injunction on the basis that Hawaii’s case has only grown stronger since the TRO was ordered six days earlier.

As the state’s chief legal counsel, Chin will discuss what his office is doing in reaction to and anticipation of possible changes in federal programs, funding or other services and support related to Hawaii residents.

He is the son of Chinese immigrants, graduated from Stanford University and received his law degree from UH-Manoa. Chin joined the Honolulu prosecutor’s office in 1996, where he tried approximately 50 jury cases to verdict.

His most notable cases resulting in convictions as charged included a brutal rape-murder committed by the victim’s neighbor and a serial rapist of Honolulu prostitutes. Chin was recognized with a “Top Gun” award for winning the most trials in a calendar year out of 100 Honolulu prosecutors. In 2006, he was appointed first deputy prosecutor and later acting city prosecutor.

From 2010 to 2013, Chin served as managing director for the City and County of Honolulu, where he was directly responsible for 23 municipal government and public safety agencies and approximately 10,000 employees with an annual operating budget of $2 billion. In 2011, he oversaw city operations when Honolulu became the first U.S. city to host the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit since 1992, an event attended by the leaders from 22 economies, including the United States, China, Russia and Japan.

Chin also negotiated tough matters ranging from public employee contracts to energy sustainability initiatives. Hawaii Gov. David Ige appointed him as the state’s attorney general in January 2015.

Outside of work, Chin has served on the board of the local YMCA and American Youth Soccer Organization. He was awarded Honolulu AYSO’s “Volunteer of the Year” Award for two consecutive years.

Also on the WCA agenda will be brief updates on Hawaii County Council business by Council Chair Val Poindexter (District 1) and Waimea Council Member Dr. Tim Richards, introduction of the newly appointed South Kohala Police Captain Randall Ishii, and a public safety report by Waimea Community Policing Officer May Lee. The spotlighted community not-for-profit for April will be Family Support Services of West Hawaii.

The meeting is open to the public, and there is no charge to attend, although WCA membership is encouraged.

Info: Call Patti Cook at 937-2833 or go to www.WaimeaTown.org