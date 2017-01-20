Hawaii mayors to appear live on PBS Hawaii’s ‘Insights’

All four mayors in the state — Alan Arakawa, Kirk Caldwell, Bernard Carvalho and Harry Kim — are scheduled to appear live on the Jan. 26 episode at 8 p.m.

Each will discuss priorities for their counties, as they face 2017 with new city and county councils, and a new state legislative session. Two of them, Caldwell and Kim, are also beginning new terms.

Controversial issues include GMOs and commercial real estate development. The mayors will discuss increasing divisions across and within their counties, and how each island county can work together as a unified state.