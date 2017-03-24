Hawaii High School Rodeo Competition galloping into town

The monthly event will be held at Parker Ranch Area on April 1 and 2. Leading up to district and state finals in May and June, about 110 Hawaii Island K-12 youth from around the island will share their riding and roping expertise.

Keiki Rodeo begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, followed by Junior Division competition after lunch, wrapping up around 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, the High School Rodeo begins with cutting and reining cow horse at 8 a.m. By 10:30 a.m. the rodeo events begin, including steer wrestling, bull riding, team roping and barrel racing to conclude around 5 p.m.

The event will be cancelled for safety reasons if weather is bad that weekend.

Info: Go to hhsrarodeo.com, or email DeeDee Bertelmann at paniolomau@aol.com