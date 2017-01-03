Hawaii High School Rodeo Competition begins this weekend

WAIMEA — On Saturday and Sunday, students can participate in the event at Parker Ranch Arena that continues the first weekend of every month through April.

Youth K-12 from around the island will share their riding and roping expertise beginning with Keiki Rodeo on Saturday at 8 a.m., followed by the Junior Division competition after lunch that will wrap up around 6:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the High School Rodeo begins at 8 a.m. with cutting and reining cow horse, followed by rodeo events at 10:30 a.m. including steer wrestling, bull riding, team roping and barrel racing, to conclude at 5 p.m.

If the weather is bad, the event will be cancelled for the safety of all.

District and State Finals will be held at Parker Ranch Arena in April, May and June.

Info: Go to www.hhsrarodeo.com, or email DeeDee Bertelmann at paniolomau@aol.com