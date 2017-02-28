Hawaii Community Caregiver Network sponsors two-day training March 9 and 10

WAIMEA — In collaboration with the University of Hawaii Manoa Cooperative Extension and Maui Office of Aging &Intergenerational Programs, Hawaii Community Caregiver Network is sponsoring a two-day Class Leader Training Workshop at Canada France Hawaii Telescope in Waimea.

The workshop will be held March 9 and 10 from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Volunteers will be trained to co-lead Powerful Tools for Caregivers (PTC) classes in their communities. Based on a self-management program developed at Stanford University, PTC has helped more than 80,000 family caregivers nationwide develop self-care techniques to manage the stress associated with caring for someone with a chronic disease.

The training workshop includes a GRANDCares curriculum to address issues that grandparents face when caring for their grandchildren. Participants must agree to co-lead two weekly PTC class series over six weeks for family caregivers within a year after completion of the Class Leader Training workshop.

Registration is limited to six participants and advance registration is required. Contact Heather Greenwood-Junkermeier at 269-7396 or heather8@hawaii.edu for an application.