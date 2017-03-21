Gravity-defying Compagnie Hervé KOUBI makes Big Island debut

WAIMEA — Kahilu Theatre will present the French-Algerian dance company, Hervé KOUBI, at 7 p.m. April 1 and 4 p.m. April 2. The 60-minute dance performance features 12 Algerian and African male dancers and impressively blends capoeira, martial arts, urban dance, contemporary dance and ballet in the highly physical and astoundingly fluid piece, “What the Day Owes to the Night.”

French choreographer Hervé Koubi, a graduate of Rosella Hightower’s dance center in Cannes with a background in pharmaceutical biology, started the company in 2001. Since its inception, the dancers have toured extensively all over Europe and Russia. Over that time, Koubi has made a name for himself as one of Europe’s most distinctive choreographers.

“Ce que le jour doit à la nuit” (What the day owes to the night) is a stunning fusion of acrobatics, gymnastics, b-boying, modern dance and ballet,” said Rebecca Ritzel, in a Washington Post review.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. performance on April 1, and at 3 p.m. for the April 2 show that begins at 4 p.m. Tickets range from $20-$68 per person and are available for purchase online at kahilutheatre.org, by calling 885-6868, or at the Kahilu Theatre box office Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The performances are made possible by sponsorship from Lowell &Dana Bostrom, Bill &Barbara Davis, Deviants from the Norm, and Hapuna Beach Prince Hotel.

Prior to the Waimea show, the company will perform at UH Hilo on March 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the University of Hawaii at Hilo Performing Arts Center. Tickets for the Hilo performance are available at the UH Hilo Box Office, at 932-7490 or online at http://artscenter.uhh.hawaii.edu.