Grammy-winning Ivory Coast songstress to grace Kahilu Theatre stage

Hailed by critics as Africa’s leading star on the rise, Dobet Gnahoré will perform this Saturday night in Waimea. She has garnered a reputation as one of the most vibrant performers in her genre today.

Gnahoré sings in a range of African languages with charisma, reproducing the Pan-African tradition of the Ki Yi Mbock group. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.

Tickets: $20-68 per person at www.kahilutheatre.org, by calling 885-6868 or at the box office Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.