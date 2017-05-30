Graduations abound in North Hawaii

Waimea Elementary fifth-graders Kayden Demello, Francis Derla and Zion Donnell have a laugh before the promotion ceremony in Thelma Parker Gym Friday morning.
Waimea Elementary fifth-graders stand for the opening oli “E Ala e” at their graduation ceremony May 26 at Thelma Parker Gym. Ninety-three students graduated this year. (Photos by LANDRY FULLER/SPECIAL TO WEST HAWAII TODAY)
Seventy-seven Waimea Middle School students stand together outside the Marriott Waikoloa ballroom following their exit ceremony May 25. LIZ NAKAYAMA/SPECIAL TO WEST HAWAII TODAY
Tayson Hirayama, the top student at Waimea Middle School’s graduation ceremony Thursday, is pictured with teachers Kara Onaka-Winters and Naui Murphy. He made honor roll every semester of sixth, seventh and eighth grade; received a $1,000 College Pathway Scholarship sponsored Dr. Roger Gremminger of Waimea; and will attend Hawaii Preparatory Academy this fall. LIZ NAKAYAMA/SPECIAL TO WEST HAWAII TODAY
Principal Kris Correia addresses the Waikoloa School eighth-graders at the grade promotion event Thursday. COURTESY PHOTO/WAIKOLOA SCHOOL
Kanu o ka Aina seniors are greeted by fellow students outside the school’s new gymnasium for Friday’s commencement ceremony.
Eleven Kanu o ka Aina graduating seniors listen to the school’s Co-Director Mahina Paishon-Duarte as she begins the ceremony May 26. (LANDRY FULLER/SPECIAL TO WEST HAWAII TODAY)
