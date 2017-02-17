Gov. Ige tours WMS STEAM building

Gov. David Ige and his wife, Dawn, get a sneak peak of Waimea Middle School’s still-under-construction building while in town for the Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival on Feb. 11. The are greeted by (L-R) Hookakoo Board Member Dr. Paul Nakayama, WMS teacher Mrs. Linda LoBue, Keck Observatory’s Rich Masuda, WMS’ Mrs. Pat Rice, DOH Public Health Nurse Sandy Tomiyama, WMS LAP Community Rep. Jane Sherwood, WMS Principal Amy Kendziorski, Sen. Lorraine Inouye, Rep. Cindy Evans and Hookakoo Board member Dr. Robert K. Masuda. Kneeling (L-R) are Mrs. Gayle Kamei, a STEM teacher at Waiakea Intermediate, Ms. Connie Hastert, Malaai Garden Leader Holly Sargeant Green, Kimberly Kamei and Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope’s Mary Beth Laychak. Gov. Ige was Senate Ways and Means chair when funding was secured for the new educational asset and has worked closely with both Sen. Inouye and Rep. Evans to fund the project.