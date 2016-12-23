GoFarm @ The Kohala Center

Wonder if you have what it takes to farm in Hawaii? The largest beginning farmer training program has come to the Big Island and kicks off with the AgCurious session Jan. 12 from 6–8 p.m. at North Hawaii Education and Research Center in Honokaa.

At the free session, hear about the landscape of farming in Hawaii and the GoFarm Hawaii program, and apply for the AgXposure sessions — a hands-on introduction to small-scale farming with tours of local farms set to run on four Saturdays in Feb.

To RSVP for AgCurious, email attendees names to derrick@gofarmhawaii.org

AgXposure participants can then apply to the renowned AgSchool program, an intensive, hands-on, 4-month farmer training program. All classes and farming will be in Honokaa.

Info: gofarmhawaii.org/the-kohala-center