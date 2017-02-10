General manager appointed at Hawaii Water Service

Anthony (Tony) Carrasco has taken the helm as the utility’s new general manager. He comes to Hawaii with 27 years of water utility experience and extensive hands-on knowledge of water distribution, operations and treatment systems.

Carrasco was most recently the director of field operations for Hawaii Water’s sister company, California Water Service.

Mike Mares, who had been Hawaii Water’s general manager since 2014, returned to the mainland to serve as district manager of Cal Water’s Bakersfield district.