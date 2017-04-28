GAPs and breadfruit production safety workshop provided

From 10 a.m.–4 p.m. May 6 Hawaii Ulu Producers Cooperative will host holistic food safety training at Kohala Institute GRACE Center in Kapaau.

Instructed by Dr. Luisa Castro, the statewide agricultural food safety program manager for the Hawaii Department of Agriculture, this six-hour training will cover the basics of Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs) and other important food safety considerations for farmers currently producing, or interested in producing, ulu commercially.

The workshop is free for ulu co-op members and $25 for non-members. Space is limited and registration is required at www.eventbrite.com/e/good-agricultural-practices-gap-and-food-safety-for-breadfruit-ulu-tickets-33644133509.

Questions or info: Contact Dana Shapiro at info@eatbreadfruit.com or go to www.eatbreadfruit.com/farmer-training.html