Fundraiser planned for KHS graduate

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6 at Kohala High School gym, the community will host a fundraising event for alum Michael Bartolome to help him and his family in his fight against acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Bartolome is a member of the 2016 Kohala High graduating class and was attending UH-Hilo as a communications major. He’s also an avid tennis player and his ultimate plan is to graduate from University of Nevada-Las Vegas and return to Kohala to become the high school tennis coach.

The program will include a car show, food trucks, raffles, a silent auction and music.

Info or to donate: Call Jenara Lewis at 345-6454, or Eddie Lewis at 896-2986