Fresh fish, poke and local food dishes coming to Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company

KAWAIHAE — Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company, a retail store and visitor center for more than 10 years, will soon feature fresh fish, poke and local food dishes from North Kohala’s Kawaihae Kandyz.

Currently causing a splash on the food scene with a flair for local fare, Kawaihae Kandyz has been garnering attention in Kapaau for the past year and a half, winning acclaim for their signature shoyu poke nachos.

The official launch will begin at 11 a.m. May 6 at Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company on Highway 270 at Maluokalani Street.

The popular eatery is owned and operated by Chef Shannon Javillonar and his wife, Fran. He was inspired to start his own business after 10 years with a well-known hotel along the Kohala Coast. As Javillonar worked his way up, he learned the trade and crafted his talent to create “home-style cooking” with a unique take on local food.

In addition to his signature poke nachos, poke bombs and poke bowls are up-and-coming local and visitor favorites. His fish is caught fresh and priced based on the current market value. All of his creations are made-to-order.

Since it opened for business, Kawaihae Kandyz has blossomed with followers on social media and earned great reviews on Yelp, Trip Advisor, Instagram and Facebook, and through word of mouth.

When asked why he is looking to expand, Javillonar said, “Many of my customers travel from as far as Kona, Waikoloa, the Kohala Coast and Waimea. I’ve been getting a lot of requests to open in Kawaihae so they would not have to travel to Kohala. Kawaihae is a great location and is centralized. It lets our local residents also know about Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company’s visitor center and retail store, and what a hidden gem they are. It’s a win-win situation.”

Kawaihae Kandyz will be open at the Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company location 11 a.m.-3 p.m. each Saturday.

Hamakua Macadamia Nut Co., partnered with Edmund C. Olson, is a locally owned and operated enterprise, committed to providing 100 percent Hawaiian macadamia nuts, 100 percent of the time, in ways that are economically efficient and environmentally responsible. Their goal is to provide a future for the growers, jobs for Hawaii Island workers and produce the highest-quality products.

Info: Call 896-2767