Free weekly Community Meal continues in Waimea

For more than 10 weeks straight, volunteers have prepared and served a fresh-from-scratch Community Meal at St. James’ Pavilion in Waimea. Nearly 200 people attended last week’s dinner that is open to all.

Held each Thursday evening from 4:30-6 p.m, the next dinner will be Feb. 23. The dinner is free and no RSVP is needed.

Volunteers are needed Thursday mornings to cook dishes and clean-up after dinner.

Info or to volunteer: Call 885-4923 or email at eat@stjameshawaii.org