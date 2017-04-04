Free teacher training offered for little ant student project

WAIMEA — One of the most dangerous invasive species currently on Hawaii Island is the little fire ant.

To help combat this destructive pest, an important workshop is scheduled on April 9 from 9 a.m.-noon at Mala’ai Garden at Waimea Middle School. Franny Brewer, Big Island Invasive Species Council coordinator and former teacher, will lead the free workshop.

At the gathering, teachers for grades 3-12 will be trained in how to engage their students in a citizen science project to collect and map fire ants in their area. This data will be a critical part of the work being done to address the issue on Hawaii Island. Currently there is not good data on the locations of fire ant infestations, and citizens are needed to help gather the information needed for mapping and control planning.

Refreshments will be provided.

RSVP: Email Franny at fbrewer@hawaii.edu, or call 933-3340