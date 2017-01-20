Free tax preparation offered beginning Jan. 27

Every Friday from 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m., seniors and low- to medium-income taxpayers can receive assistance at Waimea Community Center. The service is sponsored by AARP Tax-Aide Foundation in conjunction with the IRS.

Photo ID and social security cards are required for all taxpayers and dependents. Bring forms such as W-2, 1099R, social security statement and dependent care provider information. For those self-employed, bring GET license and 2015 tax return.

Walk-ins will be accommodated if scheduling permits.

Call for appointment: 388-6645 or 885-4722