Free pop-up legal clinic offered

On March 4 from 9 a.m.-noon, volunteer attorneys will meet with individuals to provide legal advice for family law, divorce, child custody, child support, guardianships or adoptions, estate planning, wills and/or trusts, power of attorney, health care directives, bankruptcy Chapter 7 and veterans benefits at Honokaa High School.

Presented by Volunteer Legal Services Hawaii based in Honolulu, the service is free to low and moderate income individuals, supported by the Hawaii State Judiciary through an appropriation by the Hawaii State Legislature.

Reservations are requested. If an interpreter is needed, indicate which language to arrange in advance.

To qualify and to reserve a spot: Call 313-8210 or 528-7046