Free cover crop lecture and field day hosted this Saturday

HONOKAA — Current or future farmers are invited to a day of learning and hands-on practice on March 18 in Honokaa. Participants will expand their understanding of cover crops, their benefits and best practices for the farm.

Hosted by The Kohala Center, the day will be split up into a morning session from 9 a.m.–noon at North Hawaii Education and Research Center in Honokaa, and an afternoon session from 1–4 p.m. at The Kohala Center’s Demonstration Farm. The workshop will include a discussion on common cover crops in Hawaii, soil health benefits associated with cover crop use, and cover crops and insect management.

Drs. Ted Radovich and Koon-Hui Wang from the University of Hawaii’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources will lead discussions in the morning and early afternoon, followed by on-farm activities including cover crop incorporation, seeding, and soil and leaf tissue testing.

Amy Koch, assistant director for soil science at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, will provide an overview of NRCS cover crop resources and services for Hawaii’s farmers.

Attendance is free but pre-registration is required. Parking is limited, carpooling encouraged.

Register online at covercrop.eventbrite.com or contact Megan Blazak at mblazak@kohalacenter.org or 887-6411.