Free community financial workshop open to the public

Thelma Parker Library is hosting a three-hour Kahua Waiwai Financial Education Workshop on April 1 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Attendees can learn how to create a spending plan, start a savings plan, build credit, and apply for job and employment benefits.

Individuals who complete the workshop will receive a Certificate of Completion and are eligible for a free credit report and credit counseling.

Light refreshments will be provided and participants will be entered in a drawing for a gift certificate. Registration is required in advance.

Info and to register: Call 887-6067