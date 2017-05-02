Free comic book day offered May 6

Thelma Parker Library will host the special event 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. this Saturday. Attendees must show a valid Hawaii State Public Library System card to receive a free comic book of choice, while supplies last.

This is the 16th anniversary of HSPLS’ participation in this annual all-ages event. Comic book selections this year include Attack on Titan, Doctor Who, Barbie, Monster High, Viz Dragon Ball Super & Boruto, TokyoPop Disney Descendents DCOM#1 and more. Selections vary by branch.

Info: Call 887-6067