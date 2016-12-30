Free astronomy talk set for Jan. 5

Guest speaker Katherine de Kleer from UC Berkeley will present at the first event in the 2017 Astronomy Talk Series at Keck Observatory Headquarters in Waimea in the Hualalai Learning Theater at 7 p.m. The title is, “Geological Activity in The Solar System: New Discoveries and Unsolved Mysteries.”

She will survey recent discoveries on the nature of geological activity on solar system satellites, and discuss new mysteries that these discoveries have uncovered.

This talk is free and open to the public.

Info: 885-7887