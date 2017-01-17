Free astronomy talk offered in Waimea Jan. 24

As part of a series of free public talks sponsored by Keck Observatory, Tucker Jones from UC Davis will speak at HPA’s Gates Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Jan. 24.

He will discuss focusing the distant universe with gravitational lensing and how observing distant objects allows astronomers to peer back in time to early stages of the universe, across the most active period of galaxy growth when most stars were born. The lensing effect can magnify galaxies in apparent size and brightness by factors of more than 10 when viewed through Keck’s adaptive optics, such as the Milky Way.

Info: 885-7887