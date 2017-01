The Waimea Ballroom Dance Club will hold its first set of weekly foxtrot lessons for the New Year on Jan. 9 at Kahilu Town Hall. No partner is necessary.

Registration starts at 6:30 p.m. the first two weeks. The lessons will be from 7-8 p.m., followed by a half-hour practice mixer.

The cost is $30 for six lessons, taught by Lance Oliver.

Info: Call Peter In, president at 885-4776