Former Kohala girls school receives Preservation Award

On May 19, Historic Hawaii Foundation recognized Kohala Institute with a 2017 Historic Preservation Honor Award for their renovation of the buildings. Presented annually since 1975, the awards are Hawaii’s highest recognition of projects, organizations or individuals active in preservation of the state’s archaeological, architectural and cultural sites.

The new GRACE Center facilities include program spaces, meeting rooms, library, residential-style lodging, a certified commercial kitchen and business office. In addition, Kohala Institute constructed 10 residential cottages for additional on-site lodging for various program participants.