Former Kohala girls school receives Preservation Award

By North Hawaii News Staff
  • Katie Stephens from Mason Architects and Kohala Institute’s Executive Director D. Noelani Kalipi hold two Preservation Honor Awards plaques with Kohala Institute Project Development Coordinator Katie Schwind and Kohala Institute board member Alan Tang. (COURTESY PHOTO/HISTORIC HAWAII FOUNDATION)
On May 19, Historic Hawaii Foundation recognized Kohala Institute with a 2017 Historic Preservation Honor Award for their renovation of the buildings. Presented annually since 1975, the awards are Hawaii’s highest recognition of projects, organizations or individuals active in preservation of the state’s archaeological, architectural and cultural sites.

The new GRACE Center facilities include program spaces, meeting rooms, library, residential-style lodging, a certified commercial kitchen and business office. In addition, Kohala Institute constructed 10 residential cottages for additional on-site lodging for various program participants.

