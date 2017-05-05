Foodland hops on the Blue Zones bandwagon

Last Saturday nearly all of the Waimea store employees wore Blue Zones Project blue t-shirts as part of their uniform. This will continue each Saturday. Foodland stores statewide are working currently to become Blue Zones Project approved. Official events to celebrate six of their locations on Oahu and the Big Island are being planned for June, once officially approved.

Customers can now use a new Blue Zones checkout lane at the stores, where only healthy snacks are offered.