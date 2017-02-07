FoodCorps application now available for 2017-2018 school year

Individuals wanting to join the FoodCorps effort can apply now through March 15 for seven service positions available on Hawaii Island beginning this August.

FoodCorps members dedicate one year to service in public schools, where they expand hands-on nutrition education programs, build and tend school gardens, and help bring high-quality, locally produced foods into schools.

Positions are a full-time, 11-month commitment between Aug. 4, 2017-July 14, 2018 with an option to re-apply for a second year.

Generous benefits are included from living allowance to health insurance, professional development and training, student loan forbearance, childcare reimbursements and/or SNAP benefits if qualified.

Info and application: https://foodcorps.org/apply