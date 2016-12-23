Food certificate program classes coming to North Kohala

The University of Hawaii at Hilo College of Continuing Education and Community Service (CCECS) is accepting enrollment for classes in the Master Food Preserver Certificate Program to be held Jan. 18-20, 25-27 and Feb. 2 and 3 at the Kohala Institute’s GRACE Center in Kapaau.

Individuals interested in developing their own jams and jellies, canning acid foods, pressure canning low acid foods, pickling and fermenting, drying, freezing, and the art of charcuterie are encouraged to become certified Hawaii Master Food Preservers.

Instructors are Luisa F. Castro from CCECS and Kalen Kelekoma with the Waipa Foundation.

Tuition is $200. Private and non-government employers or businesses may qualify for a 50 percent tuition waiver through the State’s Employment & Training Fund.

To register or info: Contact CCECS at 932-7830 or email ccecs@hawaii.edu