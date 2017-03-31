‘Flame of Hope’ returns to Waimea
Special Olympics West Hawaii will hold their 2nd Annual Troy Barboza Law Enforcement Torch Run in Waimea on April 8.
Registration will be at Church Row between 8:30-9:30 a.m. The non-competitive Torch Run/Walk will begin at 9:30 a.m., heading towards Waimea Shopping Center and ending at KTA Superstores Waimea.
All registered walkers will receive a commemorative Torch Run Dri Fit Shirt for a donation of $30. Proceeds will benefit Special Olympics West Hawaii.
From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Special Olympics and the HPD will partake in the Paniolo Police Plunge. Entertainment and prizes will be provided. Anyone interested can try and dunk a police officer.
Info: Call Nani Lehano 640-5405, or email sowhdenise@gmail.com