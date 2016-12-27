Five Mountain Fitness opens in new location

Five Mountain Fitness and Lealea Fitness have joined forces.

In mid-December, Five Mountain moved from Lalamilo Farms to the space next door to Hawaiian Style Cafe in Waimea on Kawaihae Road.

Under the Five Mountain name, the full service CrossFit gym is offering their traditional classes as well as those led by Big Island Fitness.

Several holiday membership specials are still available.

This month marks Five Mountain Fitness’s 10-year anniversary.

Info: 887-1116