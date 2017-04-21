First North Hawaii public school Blue Zones Approved

Kohala Elementary School became Blue Zones Project Approved earlier this week. They are the first public school in North Hawaii to earn the distinction. Chiefess Kapiolani Elementary School in Hilo was named the first Blue Zones Project Approved school in the state last May.

Private schools who achieved the award over the past year are Parker School and Hawaii Preparatory Academy.

Principal Danny Garcia and his team worked for more than a year to reach this goal. Schools are an essential part of helping kids make smart choices about staying healthy. Blue Zones Project makes it easier for schools to teach students how to lead longer, happier lives.