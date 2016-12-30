Firehouse Gallery showcases new artists in January

WAIMEA — Waimea Arts Council will host its annual New Artist Show from Jan. 4-27 in the front gallery of the Firehouse Gallery. The show introduces artists to the community who are new to the council but all already accomplished in their chosen medium.

A reception will be held on Jan. 14 from 3-5 p.m. to give the public a chance to meet the artists in person.

This year, Waimea Arts Council will welcome and showcase work from artists Will Bateman, oil painter; Marc Scinchitano, acrylic painter; Teresa Falkenberg and Alissa Mattson, jewelry makers and painters; Han Choi and Mary Rose, watercolor painters; Patricia Marinello, abstract painter; Christian Marinello, sculpture and jewelry maker; James Carlson, photographer; Patti Johnson, painter and creator of hand-dyed silk scarves; and Gretchen Vander Heyden who has specially designed cards and weavings.

Also continued until Jan. 21 are several small solo shows by artists Will Bateman, Pat Dinsman, Marie Kinchla, Marc Scichitano and Norma Watt.

The Waimea Arts Council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the arts on the Big Island. The Firehouse Gallery is the most visible project of the Waimea Arts Council, located in the heart of downtown Waimea in south Kohala’s historic old fire station.

Info: Visit www.waimeaartscouncil.com or Firehouse Gallery and Waimea Arts Council on Facebook.