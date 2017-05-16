Family Day offered at Kuhio Hale Farmers Market

Ohana Day will be from 9 a.m.-noon this Saturday at the market. Open to the public, keiki games will include Jumping Bubble, Let’s Go Fishing, and ring and bean bag tosses, to name a few. Prize donations are welcome.

Live entertainment will be provided by Palafox & Company. Keiki hula and karaoke will also be offered, in addition to food and crafts available from the market’s vendors.

Info: Contact Dan at 882-0403